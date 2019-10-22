Local Briefs: 10-22-19 - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Local Briefs: 10-22-19

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:43 am

Local Briefs: 10-22-19

BG 4th Ward quarterly meetings continue

Bowling Green 4th Ward Councilman William Herald will hold a quarterly meeting on Wednesday at the Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave., from 7-8:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

