Local Briefs: 10-22-19

BG 4th Ward quarterly meetings continue
Bowling Green 4th Ward Councilman William Herald will hold a quarterly meeting on Wednesday at the Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave., from 7-8:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:43 am
Posted in News, Local News on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 8:43 am.
