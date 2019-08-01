Local Briefs: 8-1-19

Port Authority meets Friday
The Wood County Port Authority will hold a special meeting on Friday at 7:30 a.m. at the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 11:25 am
