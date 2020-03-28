Eight coronavirus cases confirmed
There are eight coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to the health department.
There are four hospitalizations in Wood County. There have been zero deaths, according to department information posted on Friday.
The age range is 20-71. There are two males and six females with COVID-19.
As of early Friday afternoon, there were 1,137 Ohio cases with 276 hospitalizations. There have been 19 Ohio deaths.
The age range of Ohioans with coronavirus is 1-96; 52% males and 48% females.
‘More on Monday’ e-edition
Don’t forget, on Monday, you will get more from the Sentinel-Tribune.
Monday’s e-edition will kick off more news, more features and more photos — all in color.
When you click on the e-edition on Monday morning, you’ll see the “regular” Sentinel-Tribune with a page one story on how home-delivered meal service to seniors has been affected by coronavirus.
You’ll see the usual health department inspections on page one, obituaries and the forecast on page two and national news on page three. Page four will still have the television grid and Today in History column.
After the sports pages, the e-edition will continue with business, farm, education, regional news and lifestyles pages. There will also be a news page and photo page on coronavirus.
The Reminisce page will take readers down memory lane with a Sentinel-Tribune feature from years past, as well as front pages from one year and five years ago.
View the e-edition at www.sent-trib.com
As a reminder, there will be no print product on Mondays. The Sentinel-Tribune will continue to print a hard copy paper Tuesdays-Saturdays.
(The Sentinel-Tribune paywall is down during the coronavirus pandemic.)
Republic stops taking bulk items
MILLBURY — Republic Services is suspending bulk item pick-up until further notice, according to Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator.
The company is also only going to pick up bagged trash or container trash, no loose items. Recycling will continue for now.
Birth
Meghan and Rob Eppler, a daughter, March 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 58. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then rain likely. Low around 53. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of rain before 8 a.m. on Sunday, then a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 51. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 49. A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.