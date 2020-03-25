Sentinel website gets new look
The Sentinel-Tribune website may look a little different today. It is getting an upgrade to the content management system.
Visit sent-trib.com to take a look.
View bid openings for BG online
The bid opening for the 2020 Paving Program for the City of Bowling Green that is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. will be closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions.
It will be live streamed on the City’s YouTube channel at the scheduled time. Visit www.bgohio.org/meetings to stream the bid opening.
After the bid opening, the bid results will be posted on the city’s website at https://www.bgohio.org/departments/public-works-department/engineering-division/bid-tabs/.
For more information, contact City Engineer Brad Holman at bholman@bgohio.org or at 419-354-6227.
Weston Township Trustees meet tonight
WESTON — The Weston Township Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting tonight at 6 at the Weston Township Building located at 14024 Van Tassel Road. The meeting is being held to finalize 2020 appropriations, discuss fire truck purchase, review resolution for meetings of trustees and establish firefighter and fire officers’ pay rates.
Perry Township plans special meeting
FOSTORIA — The Perry Township Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the fire station to approve and sign the 2020 appropriations budget.
BG parks close all playgrounds, facilities
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will close of all facilities until further notice, due to coronavirus concerns.
This includes restrooms, playgrounds, the skatepark, in line rink, horse shoe pits and basketball courts.
All parks are still open for walking, hiking, running or biking. Spending time outdoors is a great way to stay active and healthy during the COVID19 pandemic, however it’s imperative that all guidelines from state and local health officials, such as social distancing and practicing good hygiene, are followed.
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit the city’s website www.bgohio.org.
Renewed Mind closes BG office
The Renewed Mind Bowling Green office at 735 Haskins Road is temporarily closed during this coronavirus crisis.
Services are being provided remotely and those requiring to be seen in person can do so at either our Perrysburg or Findlay offices. Clients or prospective clients needing mental health services or substance use disorder treatment may still call the BG office phone number at 419-359-5621 and their calls will be routed to another of our offices where they can make appointments or answer any questions.
ODNR closes additional facilities
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will be closing campgrounds, cabins, golf courses, restrooms, shower houses, playgrounds and state park marinas at all ODNR properties effective immediately, due to conoravirus concerns.
Public outdoor spaces at Ohio state parks, wildlife areas, forests and nature preserves remain open, including trails, dog parks and non-marina docks.
Trail and park users may find public restrooms closed.
The Division of Wildlife also announced the closure of the boardwalk and parking lot at Magee Marsh wildlife area.
Local church adapts to COVID-19 crisis
DOWLING — Christ Lutheran Church continues to offer worship opportunities to its members and to the whole community.
“It’s an opportunity to create a virtual congregation which is something we actually talked about before this crisis came about,” said Pastor Julie Parsell.
Although she is currently working from home and contacting parishioners by phone, email and mail, the congregation had already put several technology measures in place previously that are proving to be helpful now.
“In addition to a Facebook page and a website, we actually have our own smartphone church app. In the app people will find a newsfeed which includes our Facebook content, a sermon button which links to worship and sermon videos, a bible to read, a prayer wall, a video button which links to our YouTube library, and a link to give an offering,” Parsell said.
Anyone is welcome to download the app, or utilize the church’s social media or website.
Parsell is doing weekly worship on Facebook Live, but is posting on Thursday afternoon so people have it the whole weekend on all the platforms the church offers. If someone is unable to access technology, they can call the church office to request that a sermon be emailed or mailed.
The church website is https://www.christlutheran-nwohio.com/.
Drop-off recycling in Perrysburg canceled
PERRYSBURG — The recycling drop-off areas at the Department of Public Service, 11980 Roachton Road, and the Department of Public Utilities, 211 E. Boundary St., closed Tuesday. The third party provider has suspended services until further notice.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Showers likely overnight, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: High Friday near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely Saturday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. On Sunday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.