12 coronaviruses in county
There are 12 COVID-19 cases in Wood County, according to a Sunday afternoon post by the Wood County Health Department.
There are six hospitalizations. There have been zero deaths.
The age range of those diagnosed is 20-71 and includes two males and 10 females. The median age is 57.
In Ohio, there were 1,653 cases as of Sunday afternoon. That includes 403 hospitalizations and 29 deaths. The age range is less than 1 year old, up to 98. The median age is 52 and the percentage is 51% males and 49% females.
The daily update provided by the Wood County Emergency Management Agency is online at sent-trib.com.
Perrysburg income tax due dates extended
PERRYSBURG — The income tax due dates in the city have been extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
July 15, 2020 is the due date to.:
• File 2019 income tax return with the City of Perrysburg and pay any balance due
• File 2019 Federal Extension form with the City of Perrysburg, if applicable
• Submit an extension payment if any income tax is due the city
• Submit 2020 first quarter estimated income tax payment.
For more information about filing municipal income taxes, visit https://bit.ly/PburgIncomeTax.
Mercy Health suspends coronavirus-related billing
Mercy Health has suspended all coronavirus-related patient statements and billing.
“This removes any financial barriers to accessing care and treatment, which is part of our ongoing commitment to care for all people in need, with high-quality care, regardless of their ability to pay,” the company said in a news release on Thursday.
In addition, if a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19, no upfront payments will be required at the time of service.
Mercy Health will bill insurance but will suspend patient statements until details are finalized with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal governments.
BG rental meeting rescheduled
The community improvement committee of Bowling Green Council has rescheduled last Thursday’s meeting to April 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to continue discussions regarding rental registration, licensing and inspection.
During the COVID-19 response and to practice good social distancing, public meetings will be live streamed over YouTube. Only those, whose meeting participation is required, will be permitted to attend in person. The address for the YouTube channel is www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Cocoon can still assist obtaining civil protection orders
As an agency providing essential services per the government’s current guidelines, the Cocoon, Wood County’s only domestic and sexual violence agency, remains committed to serving survivors throughout our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Domestic and sexual violence advocates continue to be available to assist survivors in filing for civil protection orders along with all other services.
The Cocoon’s 24/7 crisis line can be accessed by calling 419-373-1730 and selecting option 2. Survivors needing assistance with a civil protection order, emergency safe shelter or other services should call this number to be immediately connected to an advocate.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. A slight chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 49. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 54. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 51.