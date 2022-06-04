102 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 32,776 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 102 cases since May 27, according to the ODH website.
There have been 355 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,108 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 31,710 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,780,653 confirmed cases and 38,657 confirmed deaths.
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion’s baked steak dinner will be served Sunday at the post, 209 W. Crocker St. Call inorders to 419-288-3634 for early pick-up, or stop by and eat at the post. The menu includes green bean, mashed potatoes, with or with-out gravy, roll, dessert and a drink. Cost is $10. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or they run out.
Wednesday at Woodlands features Bliss
PERRYSBURG — Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series presents the Bliss Trio at noon at the Woodlands Park shelter area, 429 E. Boundary St.
The Bliss Trio is known for their striking harmonies and music selections from all genres and eras. Their concert will include folk, Americana, blues and soft rock. Bliss Trio members include Cindy M’Lissa Prottengeier, acoustic guitar/vocals; Lorilee Ash-Green, acoustic guitar, keyboard, vocals; and Cindy McFarland, bass guitar/vocals.
There are plenty of picnic tables to enjoy lunch.
For more information contact mainarteryinfo@gmail.com or text 419-902-2782.
Cryptozoology of the Great Lakes at Pemberville library
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library will welcome author and speaker Shetan Noir on June 11 at 1 p.m. to present on the Cryptozoology of the Great Lakes.
Explore the creepy, weird, and wonderous lake monsters and odd creatures of the Great Lakes. Noir is a cryptozoology researcher and has spent 25 years researching the Paranormal and Cryptozoology fields. Her fascination began with lake monsters at an early age when she first learned about the Loch Ness monster, then hearing reports of lake monsters in her own state of Michigan. Her research has since grown to include Michigan’s own Dogman and Nain Rouge, Bigfoot, and ghost hunting.
This program is for adults, but older children may attend with an adult. Call to register, 419-287-4012.
Birth
Liley Taft and Dylan Moes, a daughter, June 2, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Light east wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm Monday, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.