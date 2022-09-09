Demonstration Day: Fall Harvest at museum
Come out to the Log Cabin to meet with historic reenactors on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday from noon-4 p.m. This is a free family event; be a part of what it take to harvest the crops and get ready for winter. The cabin will be open for visitors to go inside and children will have the chance to help shell corn from the cob, which will help prepare it for parching, hominy and cornmeal.
The Demonstration Day is free to attend. The museum will be open from 1-4 p.m. with regular admission, $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.
Mobile mammography van visits area
Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region.
The mobile mammography unit delivers 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest technology and offers patients the option of self-compression.
Local visits:
Sept. 16, Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care, 1222 Pray Blvd.
Sept. 22, Starbright Primary Care, 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg.
While mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, verify if Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with the insurance carrier. For anyone who is uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), there are financial need-based assistance programs available to help. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.
Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only; call 833-MAMM- VAN to schedule a screening.
To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm.
Talk with a doctor about when to have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.
Certified radiologists read all mammograms.
Business, Briefing & Brew with IN2GREAT
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business, Briefing & Brew for chamber investors on Wednesday from 8-9 a.m. at the chamber offices, 217 S. Church St.
Learn about how IN2GREAT uses data and insight to empower leaders to select, develop, buildand design the best leaders and teams on the planet. Attendees will have an opportunity to take the assessment for free. Upon completion of the assessment attendees will have the opportunity to schedule a free one-hour consultation. Network with fellow investors and win some prizes. Everyone will have the opportunity to share something about their business, so bring business cards.
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce offers these networking opportunities as a way for businesses build relationships and learn about the progress, changes and needs in the different industries represented. These events lead to collaboration, mentoring and resources that will foster career development.
Register at bgchamber.net under the events tab. Or email [email protected] or call 419-353-7945.
Weston Twp. meeting changed
WESTON — The Weston Township Board of Trustees’ September meeting has been rescheduled and will be held Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Township Building, 14024 Van Tassel Road.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Sunday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Monday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.