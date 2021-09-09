Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest is on for 2021
GRAND RAPIDS — Organizers of the 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest want the public to know that the event is going forward as scheduled on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Festival co-chair Steve Kryder says they are mindful of concerns about coronavirus.
“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated. We encourage folks to wear masks, but it’s not required,” he said in a news release.
He said that everyone should be aware of social distancing concerns as well.
“We will have multiple hand sanitizer stations plus hand washing stations. And the Wood County Health Department will provide COVID vaccinations at the festival free of charge.” Kryder said. “If you’re uncomfortable about coming to the event we understand, but we’ll miss you.”
Learn more: http://www.applebutterfest.org/.
Latta to host academy information night
FINDLAY — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, will host an informational meeting regarding the United States Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2022 academic year.
The informational meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday at Owens Community College, Findlay-area campus, Education Center, Conference Room 111, 3200 Bright Road.
At the meeting, potential candidates will be advised of the congressional nomination process and will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the Merchant Marine Academy.
Potential candidates may also obtain an application for a military service academy nomination at the meeting or at latta.house.gov. Completed applications are due Sept. 30.
For more information, call 419-782-1996.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the Human Resources Department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Births
Emily and Clay Christensen, a son, Sept. 7, Wood County Hospital.
Amanda Grilliot and James Eaken, a son, Sept. 5, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny on Monday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. A chance of showers on Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.