60 coronavirus cases reported over 3-day weekend
Wood County has had 1,472 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,412 on Friday.
There have been 70 deaths, which is no change from last week.
There are 94 active cases. This is down from 95 on Friday.
There have been 137 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of nine. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 40. There are 678 males and 794 females.
There have been 319 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 125,144 confirmed cases and 4,009 confirmed deaths.
180th flies at night this week
SWANTON — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night through Thursday, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 11 p.m. this week.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.
Stroll the Street in Rossford
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau has extended Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta through Sept. 30. The weekly event is held on Wednesdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. featuring Northwest Ohio food truck vendors along Dixie Highway into downtown.
Food trucks are spaced out from Ford Memorial Park to the Rossford Recreation Center with signage for safe distancing as patrons wait in line.
“People are really enjoying the event and the weather should be ideal in September,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB. “As long as we remain at level 2 or below, we will be here through the end of the month.” Visitors are directed to follow best practices and state guidelines such as maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing masks. Hand sanitizer stations are available.”
Food truck vendors are following health department guidelines including wearing masks and gloves and providing hand sanitizer. In addition, several hand sanitizer stations are set up along the route. Parking is available at the United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy., and in the IPS Headquarters parking lot at 146 Dixie Hwy. Grab-and-go is suggested.
Births
Will and Amber Pierce, a son, Sept. 7, Wood County Hospital.
Lyndah Naswa Wasike and Joshua David Green, a daughter, Sept. 6, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 71. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a low around 55.Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 79. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 71.