Black Swamp Arts Festival closes downtown streets
In conjunction with the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival scheduled for this weekend, certain street closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in downtown.
Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, the eastern portion of City Parking Lot 2 will be closed. The entire lot will be closed beginning Friday at 6 a.m.
At 3 a.m. on Friday, on-street parking will be prohibited in the following locations: Main Street between Clay and Pearl streets, Prospect between East Wooster and Clough streets, Clay between Main and Grove streets, East Court, between Main and Prospect streets and Clough between Main and South Prospect streets. Any vehicle parked in these restricted areas after 3 a.m. on Friday will be towed at the owner’s expense.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Main Street, between Clay and Pearl streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic. While Main Street is closed, no through traffic will be permitted on Court, Clough and Washington streets. Wooster Street will remain open for east and westbound traffic throughout the festival and City Parking Lots 1, 3 and 4 will remain open as well.
During the Main Street closing, detour routes for local and truck traffic will be posted.
Throughout the event, shuttle buses will pick up visitors at the Wood County Fairgrounds and Meijer. The buses will drop visitors off downtown at the Bowling Green Police Division.
Handicap parking will be available in the remaining public parking lots and at the Carter House Parking Lot, 307 N. Church St.
All streets will reopen and parking will be reinstated on Sunday evening.
Portage man arrested for assaulting officer
A Portage man was arrested after he allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a Bowling Green Police Division officer.
Officers were called on Sunday at 4:52 p.m. to the 1500 block of Clough Street about a man who was looking into vehicles and trying to enter them.
Two officers approached Jordan Hendrix, who was on a bicycle. They attempted to detain him and Hendrix resisted and attempted to flee, according to the police report.
An officer used a taser on Hendrix, who continued to resist. After a second taser, he complied, according to the report.
During the tussle, Hendrix reportedly shoved an officer to the ground.
After being medically cleared at Wood County Hospital, Hendrix was lodged in the jail.
Hendrix, 27, as charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.
During the investigation, officers found out that Hendrix had been trespassed from the property in the 1500 block of Clough Street. He also allegedly stole a bicycle from an apartment in Portage earlier Sunday.
The police report was provided on Wednesday.
Seniors invited to safety expo
PERRYSBURG — A Senior Safety Expo will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the fire division headquarters, 26100 Fort Meigs Road.
enjoy safety resource presentations, interact with resources int eh apparatus bay, drive through a car fit station to learn about safety and eat a hot dog dinner.
Barbershop chorus plays rhythm on the river
GRAND RAPIDS — The Fostoria Lake Plains Chorus will present the next program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series in Grand Rapids on Sunday at 4 p.m. The series is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society, and the group will be performing in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street.
This barbershop chorus began in 1962 by a group of men who loved to harmonize. The Fostoria Lake Plains Chorus has performed all over this part of Ohio – every county fair in the region, local celebrations, concerts in the park, church services and funerals. Members are from Fostoria, Findlay, Tiffin, Bowling Green, Port Clinton and Oak Harbor.
The program is free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the program will be moved to the old fire station.
Birth
Kaylee Kovacs and Tyler Meyer, a son, Sept. 6, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 83. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.