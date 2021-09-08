County averaging 53 cases per day
There have been 14,534 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 320 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. Monday’s update was delayed due to the Labor Day holiday.
There is an average of 53 cases per day.
There have been 234 deaths, which is unchanged since from Thursday.
There have been 693 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of nine since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 72,781 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 55.64% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,131,153 vaccines started, affecting 52,45% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,262,018 confirmed cases and 21,020 confirmed deaths.
Bowing not an issue on I-75 bridge
ROSSFORD — Interstate 75 northbound between Miami Street and South Avenue reopened to two lanes after an engineering evaluation determined an earthen embankment wall is performing as it should.
The temporary embankment wall is part of the reconstruction of I-75 north of the Maumee River. While it is designed to flex, a contractor became concerned after noticing some bowing of the wall on Wednesday. This prompted the Ohio Department of Transportation to close one lane of northbound I-75.
“We closed the lane with an overabundance of caution when a contractor noticed the bowing. After completing the inspection and monitoring the wall for movement, we’re comfortable with reopening the second lane and will continue to monitor the embankment,” said Pat McColley, ODOT District 2 deputy director.
The design engineer was flown to Toledo on Friday to evaluate the wall and determined it was operating as designed. Several survey points were installed on the wall to measure any movement. There was no additional movement on Friday. However, engineers wanted another day of evaluation to ensure conditions were safe for re-opening all lanes.
Further evaluation on Saturday again found no additional movement of the wall and the decision was made to reopen the closed lane of northbound I-75.
“This type of retaining wall is expected to have flexibility as loads are added. The wall is performing as it should,” McColley said. “We really appreciate the patience of everyone as we worked through this issue.”
Church offers drive-thru community dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru Community Meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal.
The menu will be a shredded chicken sandwich, potato salad, chips, a fruit cup and cookies.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. First Christian is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Quantity is limited. Also, participants can choose from a variety of breads and pastries provided by the food pantry.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every by calling the church 419-354-3989 or email fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found at www.bgfcc.org.
BGHS FFA hosts annual tailgate party
The annual Bowling Green High School FFA tailgate will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the football field.
This is a fundraiser to support Mercy’s Children’s Hospital in Toledo.
Visitors will be able to dunk middle school and high school teachers and administrators.
There will be free food, inflatables and carnival games.
Patrol reports 12 fatal crashes over Labor Day holiday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 12 fatal traffic crashes over the Labor Day holiday according to provisional data.
Troopers arrested 420 drivers for OVI and issued 2,465 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 292 drug arrests and 128 felony apprehensions.
A total of 18,195 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 9,729 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 1,861 motorists. The Labor Day reporting period began Friday at midnight and ended Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Library returns to regular hours
The Wood County District Public Library has returned-regular in-person and curbside services hours at both Bowling Green and Walbridge locations.
Hours of operation:
Bowling Green library in person and curbside service hours are Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Walbridge library in person and curbside service hours Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday: Closed.
For more information about library services and programming, visit wcdpl.org or stop by the library.
Walton talks to Kiwanis Club
Tom Walton, the retired editor and vice-president of the Toledo Blade is the guest speaker at Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
Walton joined the Blade in 1965, became the editor in 1989 and stayed for 42 years before retiring in 2007.
He graduated from Oregon Clay High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from Bowling Green State University.
Birth
Emily and Jordan Browning, a son, Sept. 4, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 83.