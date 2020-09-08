Patrol arrests 6 impaired drivers
TOLEDO – The Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped 191 vehicles during Circle Toledo, a 12-hour OVI enforcement effort, held Friday-Saturday.
The 35th annual enforcement effort is with police agencies surrounding the Toledo Metropolitan area. Included are agencies from Wood, Lucas and Fulton counties. The goal is to increase public awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving as well as to remove impaired drivers.
The agencies surrounding the Toledo metropolitan area cooperated to produce the following results during the 12-hour effort:
• six impaired drivers were removed from the roadways (OVI arrests)
• 191 total vehicles were stopped
• five seat belt citations were issued
• 24 other citations were issued
Sheriff’s office passes audit
The State of Ohio’s 911 Program Office recently completed an audit of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center and the Ohio 911 Program Office determined that Wood County is in full compliance with operational rules.
The audit revealed that 100% of 911 calls were answered within 20 seconds and that 99% of 911 calls into the dispatch center were answered within 10 seconds. All wireless (cellular phone) calls in Wood County are answered by the sheriff’s office dispatch center. The audit also revealed that 89% of the 911 calls are wireless (cell phones); 5% are landline; 6% are voice over internet and the remaining 0.003% of calls are deemed as other.
“Citizens throughout Wood County are in great hands when the need to call 911 arises and our dispatchers at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office take their call,” said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. “Our staff is trained and ready to immediately assist callers for their emergency. I am extremely proud of our staff in the communications center within our office with these results of the audit.”
Wood County has had 9 fatal crashes in 2020
Safe Communities announced on Friday that there have been nine fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to 11 at this time last year.
Sept. 8-14 is National Truck Driver Appreciation week. Remember to move over and slow down if a commercial vehicle is stopped on the highway.
Sept. 20-26 is Child Passenger Safety Seat Awareness week. Make sure child safety equipment in vehicles is current with state and federal regulations and installed properly. Child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers. Car seats are most effective when installed properly and used correctly. Children in correctly used booster seats are 45% less likely to be injured in a crash.
Residents of Wood County are encouraged to contact either Wood County Hospital or Safe Kids of Greater Toledo to schedule a car seat inspection.
Birth
Brittany Bates, a son, Sept. 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 72. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 55. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.