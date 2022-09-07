Patrol reports four fatal crashes during Labor Day holiday weekend
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting four fatal traffic crashes which claimed four lives over the Labor Day holiday weekend according to provisional data. The data collected points to the 2022 Labor Day holiday weekend as being the safest since 2010.
Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued 1,992 safety belt citations. Troopers also made 221 drug arrests and 94 felony apprehensions. The Labor Day weekend reporting period began Friday at midnight and ended Monday at 11:59 p.m.
A total of 16,894 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with 10,356 non-enforcement stops. Troopers also provided assistance to 2,065 motorists.
Grand Rapids Sons of the Legion hosts barbecue
GRAND RAPIDS — The Sons of the Legion, Post 232 will be hosting a chicken or rib barbecue dinner Saturday. Serving is from 4-6 p.m., and the cost is $12 per meal.
Pre-order by calling 419-832-0516. There will be only limited extra dinners day of barbecue. Live music will be offered with proceeds supporting the Sons of the Legion.
Truck Stop Ministries has concert
NORTH BALTIMORE — Northmen and Cathy Wayne Suter will perform at the Truck Stop Ministries Inc. concert on Sunday at the Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road.
Dinner is at 5 p.m. and the show at 6 p.m. at the IHOP restaurant.
For more information call Chaplain Jon Reynolds at 419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456.
Church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m.
This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes old school cafeteria pizza, fruit cup, carrot and celery sticks and cookie.
The food bag distribution will continue, thanks to the support of St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. The toiletries pantry will be available again this month thanks to First Presbyterian Church. Participants are also offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. Volunteers from the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints provide event help including the distribution of the food bags and bread/pastries.
Participants need to remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver meal(s) and direct participants to the bread and pastries.
For more information call the church at 419-354-3989.
Joint church service planned
PORTAGE — On Sept. 18 at 10 a.m., four area United Methodist churches will be holding a joint service at the Christ United Methodist Church.
Kansas (Ohio) United Methodist Church and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Risingsun will join Cloverdale United Methodist Church and the Portage Christ United Methodist Church in a service of celebration of music and songs.
Pastor Rosanne Kalinowski of Cloverdale and Portage will join with Pastor Eric Myers in leading the service. All are welcome to join this service.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 83. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.