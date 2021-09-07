Streets close for memorial ceremony
In conjunction with the re-dedication of the Wood County Veterans Memorial and a scheduled Patriot Day ceremony on Saturday, East Court Street from North Prospect to North Summit streets will be closed to traffic and on-street parking will be prohibited 6:30 a.m. with the road re-opening no later than 4 p.m.
Beat it to the Drum Circle
The Drum Circle, for beginning and skilled drummers, meets every Wednesday night.
Wednesday’s meeting will be from 7-8 p.m. at Wooster Green, 144 S. Church St. In case of rain or inclement weather, meet at Woodland Mall toward the Elder Beerman end.
Bring a chair. Everyone is welcome.
Drum Circle facilitator Dick Hermes especially enjoys working with drumming newbies and helping them build skills. He also encourages more experienced drummers to shine.
Instruments will be provided.There is no cost to participate.
For more information, contact Dick Hermes at 419-308-1298.
History program delves into infirmary director
The Wood County Museum is offering September’s Virtual History Series program in partnership with the North Baltimore Public Library. The next program will be available online, free of charge, on Thursday at noon via Zoom and is presented by Scott Gross, Wood County Historical Society.
This presentation will explore the public service and the business ventures of Frank Schriber. Schriber, who was born Dec. 5 1861, lived in Moline for most of his adult life. He moved to Moline in 1882 and lived there until his death in 1925. While he was a farmer for a few years, Frank found many other business opportunities to make a living. He ran a general store, sold farm implements, was the postmaster and sold automobiles.
In 1894, Schriber ran for the elected position of Wood County infirmary director. He served in this capacity for six years. He worked with the other directors and Edwin Farmer, infirmary superintendent, making operations decisions regarding the Wood County Infirmary.
Contact the North Baltimore Public Library for Zoom Log-In information at 419-257-3621 or nbpubliclibrary.org.
Questions can be directed to the museum at any time by calling 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org.
Serenity Farm announces closing
LUCKEY — A non-profit group that offers equine-assisted therapy and learning programs is closing after 20 years.
Serenity Farm Equestiran Center will close in October, according to a Thursday message from Executive Director Debra DeHoff, who is retiring. The final day of programming is Sept. 28.
The board voted to close the center.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 75. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 77. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 80.