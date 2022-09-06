BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday.
At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
The car almost ran the stop sign and stop past the stop sign, according to the report. Information showed the vehicle owner had a restriction of daylight driving only, the report said.
The officer stopped the vehicle and Jamari Taylor, 31, Toledo, was cited for right of way stop sign and driving in violation of restrictions.
A 17-year-old in the car was reportedly missing from Van Wert County. He was arrested for unruly juvenile and taken to the juvenile detention center.
Vehicle broken into at BG park
A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle that was broken into Saturday at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve on South Wintergarden Road.
A Bowling Green Police Division officer took a report at the park on Saturday at 11:51 a.m.
A woman reported that while on a walk at the park, her vehicle window was broken and her purse was stolen.
The officer is going to try to pull video from the camera at the park.
Author talks to Kiwanis Club
Nationally acclaimed novelist and mystery writer Robin Yocum of Galena will be the speaker at this week’s luncheon meeting of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club on Thursday.
Yocum is a 1977 Bowling Green State University graduate in journalism and was a placekicker for former Falcon football coach Don Nehlen. The Edgar-nominated author is a native of Brilliant, OH and is known for his fiction set in the Ohio River Valley.
After 11 years as an award-winning feature and investigative writer for the Columbus Dispatch, Yocum worked for Battelle before forming Yocum Communications, a public relations and marketing consulting firm.
His books have been named Book of the Year by USA Book News and on the Barnes & Noble bestseller lists for adult mysteries. He was recently described by one literary critic as “one of the most talented and graceful writers working in America today.”
He will be discussing his career as a writer and his latest book, “The Sacrifice of Lester Yates.”
Yocum will also appear at the Wood County District Public Library on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Births
Jessica Glanz and Antonio Juarez, a son, Aug. 30, Wood County Hospital.
Amber and Michael Kruse, a son, Aug. 30, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.