1,412 coronavirus cases in Wood County
Wood County has had 1,412 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. There were 1,389 on Thursday.
There have been 70 deaths.
There are 95 active cases. This is up from 81 on Thursday.
There have been 128 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of one. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 40. There are 647 males and 765 females.
There have been 319 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 120,765 confirmed cases and 3,962 confirmed deaths.
Limited e-edition on Monday
Due to the Labor Day holiday, there will be a limited e-edition available on Monday. The edition will have local sports, comics, television grids for the week and an Around Ohio section.
Check the website, Twitter and Facebook for news updates this weekend, sent-trib.com.
Sheriff’s office passes audit
The State of Ohio’s 911 Program Office recently completed an audit of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center and the Ohio 911 Program Office determined that Wood County is in full compliance with operational rules.
The audit revealed that 100% of 911 calls were answered within 20 seconds and that 99% of 911 calls into the dispatch center were answered within 10 seconds. All wireless (cellular phone) calls in Wood County are answered by the sheriff’s office dispatch center. The audit also revealed that 89% of the 911 calls are wireless (cell phones); 5% are landline; 6% are voice over internet and the remaining 0.003% of calls are deemed as other.
“Citizens throughout Wood County are in great hands when the need to call 911 arises and our dispatchers at the Wood County Sheriff’s Office take their call,” said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. “Our staff is trained and ready to immediately assist callers for their emergency. I am extremely proud of our staff in the communications center within our office with these results of the audit.”
Wood County has had 9 fatal crashes in 2020
Safe Communities announced on Friday that there have been nine fatal crashes in Wood County this year compared to 11 at this time last year.
Sept. 8-14 is National Truck Driver Appreciation week. Remember to move over and slow down if a commercial vehicle is stopped on the highway.
Sept. 20-26 is Child Passenger Safety Seat Awareness week. Make sure child safety equipment in vehicles is current with state and federal regulations and installed properly. Child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers. Car seats are most effective when installed properly and used correctly. Children in correctly used booster seats are 45% less likely to be injured in a crash.
Residents of Wood County are encouraged to contact either Wood County Hospital or Safe Kids of Greater Toledo to schedule a car seat inspection.
Birth
Brittany Bates, a son, Sept. 3, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly cloudy on Labor Day, with a high near 86. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 82. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.