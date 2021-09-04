Portage mom, daughter die in Ohio 199 crash
BRADNER — Two Portage women were killed in a Thursday night crash on Ohio 199 and Mermill Road in Montgomery Township, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
The 7:37 p.m. crash involved a vehicle and a tractor-trailer. The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a tractor-trailer, driven by Bradley Wanless, 52, Crystal, Michigan, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle’s driver, Magdalena Torres, 43, and passenger Aurelia Torres, 18, both from Portage, died at the scene.
Aurelia Torres was a senior at Bowling Green High School, according to a communication sent out Friday by Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools superintendent.
Magdalena was Aurelia’s mother, he said. Aurelia has siblings at the high school and Crim Elementary.
School counselors are available to students, Scruci said.
The crash remains under investigation.
County Home Road waterline replacement starts Tuesday
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District will start of construction for the County Home Road waterline replacement project in Center Township.
Effective Tuesday, through September, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. The project investment is $358,000.
Streets close for Black Swamp Arts Festival
In conjunction with the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival scheduled for Friday-Sept. 12, certain street closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in downtown.
Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, the eastern portion of City Parking Lot 2 will be closed. The entire lot will be closed beginning Friday at 6 a.m.
At 3 a.m. on Friday, on-street parking will be prohibited in the following locations: Main Street between Clay and Pearl streets, Prospect Street between East Wooster and Clough streets, Clay between Main and Grove streets, East Court Street, between Main and Prospect streets, West Oak Street, from Main to Church streets and Clough between Main and South Prospect. Any vehicle parked in these restricted areas after 3 a.m. on Friday will be towed at the owner’s expense.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Main, between Clay and Pearl, will be closed to vehicular traffic. While Main is closed, no through traffic will be permitted on Oak, Court, Clough and Washington streets. Wooster will remain open for east and westbound traffic throughout the festival.
During the Main Street closing, detour routes for local and truck traffic will be posted.
Throughout the event, shuttle buses will pick up visitors at the Wood County Fairgrounds and Meijer. The buses will drop visitors off downtown at the Bowling Green Police Division.
Handicap parking will be available in remaining public parking lots and at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
All streets will reopen and parking will be reinstated on Sunday evening.
Birth
Chablie Burchfield and Ryan Thompson, a son, Aug. 31, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly between 7 p.m. and 2a .m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59.
Extended: Sunny on Labor Day, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 75.