County has 1 more coronavirus death recorded
Wood County has had 1,389 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. There were 1,376 on Wednesday.
There have been 70 deaths, which is one more than Wednesday, and six this week.
The latest death is a man in his 80s.
There have been 32 men and 37 women who have died. Of the women, 11 were in their 90s, 12 in their 80s, 11 in their 70s, one in her 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, three were in their 90s, 17 were in their 80s, seven in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 81 active cases. This is up from 76 on Wednesday.
There have been 127 hospitalizations since March, which is no change since Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 40. There are 642 males and 747 females.
There have been 319 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays. Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread and a high degree of caution should be exercised.
Wood County has had 119 cases over the past two weeks, or 90.97 cases per 100,000. The population is 130,817.
Statewide, there are 120,472 confirmed cases and 3,939 confirmed deaths.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Partly sunny on Labor Day, with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 83. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.