BG candidates forum is Sunday
The Bowling Green League of Women Voters 2021 Candidates Forum will be held Sunday from 7-9 p.m.
This will be a hybrid event with an in-person audience and live-streaming by WBGU-TV.
The public may submit questions for the candidates. Email questions to the League of Women Voters: info@lwvbg.org. The league will not share name or email address. Not every question may be used. Questions must be received on or before Saturday at 1 p.m.
Attend the forum in person at the Bowling Green State University Bowen-Thompson Student Union, Lenhart Grand Ballroom. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Face masks are required. Park in the lot off Thurstin Avenue and enter the north door.
Watch a live streaming of the forum with the link at www.lwvbg.org. View the forum on-demand after Sunday at the website.
Candidates for these races have been invited to participate: Bowling Green Council at large and ward seats and the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
Co-sponsors are American Association of University Women Bowling Green Branch, Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and BGSU Retirees Association.
Perrysburg High School holds College Fair
PERRYSBURG — High schools from Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Eastwood, Lake, Northwood, Otsego and Rossford are partnering together to hold the Northern Wood County College Fair at Perrysburg High School.
The College Fair is Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. No registration is necessary. Enter through the main doors of Perrysburg High School the night of the fair to attend.
The College Fair is open to students and their parents/guardians in grades 9-12, but should be especially beneficial for grades 11 and 12.
Seventy-five colleges, universities and military academies will be on site.
Get Chocolate Crawl tickets now
Tickets are on sale now for the Charity Chocolate Crawl, benefiting United Way in Wood County.
UWWC will host its fourth annual Charity Chocolate Crawl on Oct. 16 from 3-7 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to visit over 20 restaurants, retail shops and local non-profits throughout downtown Bowling Green, with each location sharing a signature sweet treat.
Tickets, otherwise known as Golden Passports, are $15. Proceeds support UWWC and its community partners’ ongoing work to strengthen education, financial stability, health and housing resources for Wood County residents.
Purchase tickets online by visiting United Way in Wood County on Facebook and clicking the events tab.
Silent auction supports museum
The Wood County Museum is raising funds through a silent auction, which runs online through Oct. 9.
The auction is part of the Gala Fundraiser Night at the Derby, which is Oct. 9 from 6-9 p.m.
Not able to attend the in-person event? Don’t want to be tied to a phone/computer watching a bid? Submit proxy bids (automatic bidding) and let museum staff take the worry away and monitor the bids on your behalf during the live event.
Winners of auction items will be contacted via email.
For more information, visit woodcountyhistory.org.
Church plans several fall events
RISINGSUN — First Church of God has several events planned through the fall.
On Sundays, from 9:30-9:45 a.m., there will be coffee, juice and donuts. From 9:45-10:30 a.m., there is Sunday school for all ages.
Kids for Christ is Wednesdays 5:30-7 p.m., for ages through high school. The evening includes a meal. Register online at risingsunfcog.org.
A Financial Peace University class by Dave Ramsey will be hosted by Joe and Heidi Miller starting Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Start a 14-day free trial of at fpu.com/1141186.
Trunk or Treat is set for Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m. before the village trick or treat. There will be decorated trunks in the parking lot and decorated tables in the gym along with of candy, donuts and apple cider. Vote for a favorite trunk or table.
The annual craft show is set for Nov. 6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Church to host ‘Blessing of Our Pets’
WESTON — Pastor Chuck Case and the congregation of Weston United Methodist Church invite pet lovers to bring their animals to the church grounds on Sunday for a “Blessing of Our Pets” celebration.
“Blessing the Pets is a brief and meaningful way for us to witness our love and care for creation, and especially those animals we share our lives with,” Case said. “My kids have asked on occasion if they can bring our dog to church. For this event, they can bring the dog, cat, birds, and hamster.”
The brief event will begin at 3:30 p.m., and include a song and a prayer of blessing for each pet. Pet owners are asked to bring pets leashed, in carriers or cage. Call 419-212-3954 with any questions.
Perrysburg sewer rehabilitation project starts
PERRYSBURG — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announces the start of construction for the Perrysburg Sewer Improvement project.
The $747,000 sewer project will begin next week and involve improvements to two sewer lines and eight manholes along West Boundary Street and Indiana Avenue. Construction work will involve sewer bypass pumping and manhole work requiring a full closure of Indiana Avenue, the closure of the multi-use path and a lane restriction on southbound West Boundary Street.
Effective Monday, through November, southbound West Boundary between Front and West Sixth streets may be reduced to one lane for sewer work.
Also, Ridge Drive will be closed for sewer work. The detour is West Boundary, Eckel Junction, Fort Meigs Road. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour. Additionally, the pedestrian multi-use path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue will be closed. All work is weather permitting.
Birth
Christina Bish and Tyler Briggs, a son, Sept. 28, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light southeast wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.