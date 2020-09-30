1,958 coronavirus cases in Wood County
Wood County has had 1,958 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update.
That is an increase of 28 from Monday.
There have been 81 deaths, which is unchanged since Sept. 23.
There are 177 active cases, a decrease of 30 since Monday.
There have been 159 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of three since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 33. There are 924 males and 1,034 females.
There have been 342 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 144,265 confirmed cases and 4,480 confirmed deaths.
Births
Chelsea and Anthony Peinhart, a son, Sept. 27, Wood County Hospital.
Kayla and Brandon Fagan, a son, Sept. 23, Wood County Hospital.
LeeAnna and Emilio Martinez, a son, Sept. 23, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 55. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 39. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 56. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 57. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 45. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 61.