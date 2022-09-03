204 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 35,516 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 204 cases in the last seven days.
There has been no hospitalizations in the last seven days.
There have been 373 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,142 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, there are 3,074,826 confirmed cases and 39,490 confirmed deaths.
Patrol focused on impaired drivers for Labor Day
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.
The Labor Day weekend reporting period begins started Friday at midnight and ends Monday at 11:59 p.m.
“We want all Ohioans who are traveling this weekend to make it home safe at the end of the day,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Make safety a priority by planning ahead and designating a sober driver.”
During the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 16 fatal crashes which killed 17 people. Eight crashes and nine of those fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. Five of those fatalities were unbelted. Troopers also made 515 impaired driving arrests during last year’s holiday weekend.
“This weekend – plan ahead and designate a sober driver,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Help us make this Labor Day holiday weekend safer for everyone on our roads.”
Motorists are encouraged to safely dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.
Public forum to address community needs in dog parks
A public forum to discuss dog parks in Bowling Green is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Simpson Garden Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave.
Led by Bowling Green State University professor, Shannon Orr, the discussion will focus on what amenities residents would like to see in dog parks, including landscape characteristics and how far people are willing to travel to access a dog park. The results of this and other upcoming forums will be used to inform a feasibility study being conducted by graduate students in BGSU’s Masters of Public Administration program.
The forum is sponsored by the Citizens for BG Dog Parks Committee in cooperation with the City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department. More information can be found at https://www.bgdogparks.org/ or on social media.
The offices of the City of Bowling Green will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022 in observance of Labor Day.
The attached schedule will be followed for refuse/recycling collection on the week of September 5, 2022.
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2022
Regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Labor Day, with a high near 79 and a low around 63. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 79 and a low around 62. On Wednesday, sunny, with a high near 82.