County has 3 deaths, 173 new COVID cases
There have been 14,214 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 173 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 48 average cases per day; last Thursday’s average was 15.8 per day. The cases per 100,000 are 210.22.
There have been 234 deaths, which is an increase of three since Monday.
There have been 684 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of eight since Monday.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 110 in Bowling Green and 104 in Perrysburg.
There are 30 in North Baltimore, 26 in Northwood and 16 in Risingsun.
There are 12 each in Fostoria, Wayne and Rossford. There are 11 each in Bloomdale and Pemberville. There are nine in Weston and seven in Cygnet.
Cases in schools are being reported, with the 2020-21 academic year beginning.
Perrysburg has nine new students cases; cumulative student cases are 11.
Penta Career Center has five new student cases; cumulative student cases are 11.
Elmwood has five new student cases; cumulative student cases are five. There is one new staff case.
Northwood has four student cases; cumulative student cases are four.
Rossford has two new students cases; cumulative student cases are two.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 72,474 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 55.4% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,094,081 vaccines started, affecting 52.13% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,235,089 confirmed cases and 20,866 confirmed deaths.
Sentinel, teachers team up for NIE
Teachers in Wood County are invited to participate in the Newspapers in Education initiative through the Sentinel-Tribune.
For more information, email Hilda Reed at HReed@aimmediamidwest.com.
They can start any week and utilize it for a semester or the entire school year.
Patrol focused on impaired drivers
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.
“Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Protect yourself, your passengers, and others on the road by making smart choices and planning a safe ride home.”
During the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 13 fatal crashes which killed 15 people. Ten of those fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs, while six fatalities were unbelted. Troopers also made 545 impaired driving arrests during last year’s holiday weekend.
“When someone chooses to drive impaired, the consequences can be deadly,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent. “Help make everyone’s holiday weekend safe by designating a sober ride home and asking friends and family to do the same.”
The 2021 Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday at midnight and ends Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Call #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.
Holiday moves BG trash collection
The offices of the City of Bowling Green will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Refuse collection will be impacted due to the holiday.
Regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday.
Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday.
Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday.
Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday.
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Sunny on Labor Day, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 78.