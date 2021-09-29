South Church and Ordway intersection to close
As part of the South Church Street improvement project, the intersection of South Church and Ordway Avenue will close for a portion of the day today. Crews will be removing the old brick road base and replacing it with a new stone base. Additionally, curbs in the area will be removed. It is expected that the closure will last from mid-morning until about 2 p.m.
BG Council holds strategic plan session
Bowling Green Council will meet on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hold a strategic planning session. This is a work session and no public input will be taken at that time.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. in the Veterans Building in City Park.
Perrysburg Fall Fest planned
PERRYSBURG — Downtown Perrysburg Inc. will hold a Fall Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Third Street and Louisiana Avenue downtown.
There will be music, DORA drinks, food trucks and vendors. Eli the Magician will perform and there will be pumpkin carving demonstrations, a cornhole tournament and a children’s craft table.
There will also be a donut tasting. For $5, get a sample from several area stores.
For $2, children can participate in face painting, pumpkin painting, an inflatable corn maze and hayride.
For more information, visit downtownperrysburg.org.
Fralick to talk basketball at Exchange Club
Robyn Fralick, the 2020-21 Mid American Conference Coach of the Year, will discuss the upcoming season and the Falcon’s prospects for another successful season at the Exchange Club’s weekly meeting Tuesday.
In just three seasons, Fralick has guided the women’s basketball team to the top of the MAC. She’s done it by assembling an outstanding coaching staff and recruiting top talent.
Fralick assumed the Bowling Green job in 2018 after being highly successful at Ashland University.
The Exchange Club meets at noon at Stone Ridge Golf Club.
Way Library to host blood drive
Way Library will host a blood drive on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the lower level meeting rooms.
Appointments can be scheduled online at redcrossblood.org by entering the sponsor code: WAYLIBRARY or by calling 800-RED CROSS (733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Donors must be at least 17 years of age, a minimum of 110 pounds, and in good health.
The American Red Cross requires that all individuals at blood drives wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Families invited to fun nights at community center
The first of several free Family First Friday Fun Nights is this week from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 W. Newton Road.
Activities will include rock climbing challenges, giant games, pop-a-shot basketball and box hockey.
Other nights are set for Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
For more information visit bgohio.org/parks or call 419-354-6223.
Explore Carter Historic Farm
Experience a free community event and celebrate the harvest at Carter Historic Farm on Saturday from 3-7 p.m. Parking, entrance, and all activities are free.
Experience Scarecrow Alley, live music, blacksmithing, historic demonstrations, hay rides, doughnut-eating contest, farm harvest samples and 1930s games. This free community event is open to all.
Carter Historic Farm is a working cultural heritage farm interpreted to the Depression era. Located at 18331 Carter Road, the farm features a farmhouse, barns, outbuildings, the Zimmerman Schoolhouse, a woodlot and wetland with trails throughout. Parking is available off of Simmons Road.
The grounds are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Be aware this is a working farm, keep an eye out and be safe. Register for cultural heritage programming in traditional life skills.
Births
Megan and Michael Showman, a son, Sept. 28, Wood County Hospital.
Hannah and Jason Bumb, a son, Sept. 27, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 51. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 47.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 70. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 49. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 72. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.