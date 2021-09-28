County has 1 more death, 226 more cases
There have been 15,993 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 226 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 45.2 cases per day.
There have been 241 deaths, which is one more since Thursday.
There have been 746 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of 12 since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 73,965 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.54% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,287,683 vaccines started, affecting 53.79% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,93,69 confirmed cases and 21,820 confirmed deaths.
Ohio Public Works sub-committee meets today
Wood County Engineer John Musteric will hold a meeting of the District Ohio Public Works Commission sub-committee. This meeting will be held today at 1:30 in the Commissioners Hearing Room, located on the fifth floor of the County Office Building.
Monthly food distribution in BG is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. as First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call the church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
Kiwanis Club elects officers
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will hold its annual election of officers at Thursday’s noon luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
The new president, vice president, secretary and treasurer will be nominated and then voted up by the members at the meeting.
Give blood at Wood County Hospital
Wood County Hospital is hosting a blood drive on Friday in the hospital’s meeting rooms. There is currently a nationwide blood shortage. Schedule an appointment at http://rcblood.org/1ft0WSJ with sponsor code WOODCOHOSP.
Chamber offers Lunch & Learn on customer relationships
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a Lunch & Learn called “How to Be a Hero to Your Customers” on Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dave Tippett, director of on-site learning & consultation with the Employers’ Association.
Tippett will help session participants be able to describe the foundation of never forgetting what it’s like being a customer. He’ll demonstrate how to apply additional generosity (do what they expect and more) and state the attitudes necessary for exceptional customer service. Finally, he will show guests how to apply emotional comfort in every interaction and explain keys to reestablishing/reengineering customer relationships.
RSVPs are required today at www.bgchamber.net/rsvp.
The event is free to chamber investors and $10 for non-investors.
Stroll the Street for one last time
ROSSFORD — Rossford’s Stroll the Street will go out on a polka note for its final day, Wednesday, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. This will mark the culmination of the 16-week summer event in downtown in 2021.
Randy Krajewski’s Polish band will play in the Pavilion of the Edward Ford Memorial Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All Saints Catholic Church will be selling potato and cabbage pierogi, frozen in packages of one dozen, for $15. All Saints’ community volunteer group, Works of Mercy, will host a bake sale including homemade cookies, pies, kolache, nut rolls, Polish coffee cake and other ethnic goodies. Proceeds from the bake sale will be used to support Love and Luggage, a local nonprofit organization that provides those who age out of the foster system with a duffel bag, gift cards and basic household items.
The event will also include 10 area food trucks, arts and craft vendors whose handmade wares include pierogi ornaments, team pillows, cat-nipped filled toys, original artwork, baby bibs and blankets, hair bows, jewelry, and soap and lotions. In addition, Wine and Canvas will host make-and-paint sessions each hour for $7 per person.
Births
Hailey Meronk and Christian Prowant, a daughter, Sept. 25, Wood County Hospital.
Rachel and Todd Buehrer, a son, Sept. 24, Wood County Hospital.
Andrea and Jeremy Salaz, a son, Sept. 24, Wood County Hospital.
Kylee Hartmen and Danny Gonzalez, a son, Sept. 22, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 49. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 69. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 72. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Partly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 70.