BG man banned from Walmart after theft incident
A Bowling Green man was charged with theft and banned from Walmart after he reportedly stole several items from the West Gypsy Lane Road store on Thursday.
Kevin Underwood, 46, was charged with theft by the Bowling Green Police Division.
According to the police report, Underwood was in the self-checkout when he paid for some items, but not everything that was in his cart.
He was banned from shopping at all Walmart and Sam’s Club locations by the store management.
Drunk driver reportedly strikes Whitehouse police officer
WHITEHOUSE — A police officer suffered minor injuries Friday when a vehicle struck him as he was conducting a traffic stop.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the minor injury crash involving a Whitehouse police officer who was out of his vehicle conducting a traffic stop.
On Friday at approximately 8:47 p.m., Officer Christopher Pearcy was conducting a traffic stop on Waterville Street near Indianapolis Street.
A Chevrolet Tahoe, which was traveling eastbound on Waterville Street, struck Pearcy with its mirror as it passed him. Pearcy returned to his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the Tahoe.
The driver of the Tahoe, Joseph Zieroff Jr from Monclova, was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was additionally charged with failure to move over for a stopped public safety vehicle and incarcerated at the Lucas County Jail.
Zieroff Jr. was not injured in the crash. Pearcy was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and treated for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Whitehouse Police Department, Whitehouse EMS, and Waterville Township Police Department.
Toledo bar cited for violating health orders
Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited six establishments, including one in Toledo, Thursday after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Scar Holdings LLC., known as Lust Gentlemen’s Club, Toledo, received an administrative citation for after hours sale – Rule 80, after hours consumption – Rule 80 and improper conduct – disorderly activities. At approximately 11:45 p.m., agents observed the bartender serving and selling alcoholic beverages and patrons consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents purchased an alcoholic beverage at 11:49 p.m. Female dancers were observed on the stage performing for customers, in close contact with patrons.
Aramark Sports & Entertainment Services LLC., known as First Energy Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, received an administrative citation for after hours sale - Rule 80. Agents received a citizen complaint alleging the stadium liquor permit holder was not operating in compliance with the restricted hours of sale, serving alcohol after 10 p.m., during the Sept. 17 football game. Based on evidence and substantial cooperation from the liquor permit holder and the Cleveland Browns organization, it was determined that alcohol sales continued beyond 10 p.m.
Also cited were Chalet LLC., known as Chalet, Cincinnati, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity; AMK Group LLC, known as Bonkers, Garfield Heights; Tom & Jakes Glass Bar Inc., known as Glass Bar, Norwalk; EJ Tavern Inc., known as Dreamers, Cleveland.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
“When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”
Human relations commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 2 p.m. on Friday.
The meeting will be held in the council chambers, located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The purpose of the meeting is to review and recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions.
Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 47.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 57. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 56.