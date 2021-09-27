Otsego student killed in crash
HASKINS — An Otsego High School student was killed in a Saturday night crash in the 1500 block of King Road in Middleton Township.
Ashton Copland, a sophomore, died, according to an email sent to the community by Ostego Local Schools Superintendent Adam Koch.
Two other students, Keith Boone and Jaydin Pinkney, also sophomores, were seriously hurt, but are stable and recovering, Koch said.
Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash at 11:06 p.m. The vehicle went off the south side of the road.
Boone was reportedly taken to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo and Pinkney was taken to Toledo Hospital, both by air ambulance.
Koch said that Otsego has implemented its emergency response plan. There will be district personnel and counselors from the Children’s Resource Center available.
The crash remains under investigation.
Genealogical society meets
The Wood County Chapter of Ohio Genealogical Society will meet on Tuesday at 6:30 pm. in the meeting rooms at the Wood County Hospital, 960 W. Wooster St. The public is welcome. The brief business meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Hospital President Stanley Korducki will speak about the 70th anniversary of the hospital.
6-State Trooper Project netted drug activity
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on criminal patrol enforcement last week.
During the project, 9,859 grams of marijuana was removed from Ohio’s roadways. Additionally, seven people were arrested on felony marijuana charges and 57 others were charged with other felony drug arrests.
The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well the Patrol. The initiative began on Sept. 16 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m.
Throughout the six states, 158,998 grams of marijuana was seized.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 52.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 73. Clear at night, with a low around 51. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 72. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 50. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 71. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 69.