County coronavirus cases at 1,846
Wood County started the week with 1,727 coronavirus cases and is ending it with 1,846.
The cases include confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. This is an increase of 44 since Thursday.
There have been 81 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday
There are 181 active cases, an increase of 21 since Thursday.
There have been 153 hospitalizations since March, which is an increase of two since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 852 males and 994 females.
There have been 342 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 140,683 confirmed cases and 4,433 confirmed deaths.
BG school board talks about in-person classes
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The board will discuss potential reopening prior to the Oct. 9 reevaluation. Ben Robison, Wood County health commissioner and Brittany Howard, school nurse, will be present. Action may be taken.
The board also plans to take action on personnel employment.
Members are also planning an executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee. No board action will be taken.
The board members will meet remotely with the public able to watch the meeting via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC02oJh_17esNcwnoFYejHtg
Planning commission meeting canceled
The Oct. 7 Bowling Green Planning Commission meeting has been canceled.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers on Monday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 57.