Applebutter Fest prep continues today
GRAND RAPIDS — Volunteers will gather today at the Kryder Farm near McClure for the Big Stir event. They expect to prepare more than 2,000 jars of apple butter for the 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest, set for Oct. 10.
Beginning at 6 a.m., apples and cider will be cooked in four large kettles, stirred, and canned. Volunteers stir the apple butter with wooden paddles. The event runs until 4 pm. More apple butter will be cooked and canned during the Applebutter Fest itself.
Learn more: http://www.applebutterfest.org.
Peloton perk coming to Troy Twp. residents
LUCKEY — In the next week, Troy Township adult residents should begin checking their mailboxes for their free, one-year Peloton App membership.
A Peloton App membership gives access to thousands of live and on-demand classes anywhere, anytime, with no Peloton equipment required. It includes indoor cycling, running, walking, bootcamp, strength and outdoor (audio-only) classes.
“This is another step in Peloton’s commitment to the Troy Township community as we provide residents an opportunity to experience Peloton first-hand before the opening of Peloton Output Park Factory, the first U.S. manufacturing facility for Peloton,” the company said in a news release.
The $400 million plant, with 2,200 jobs, is expected to open in 2023.
Historic Preservation Committee plans meeting
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 3rd Floor Conference Room, 304 N. Church St.
For more information about the meeting or participation, call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
BG public utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for Monday has been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting will be Oct. 11 in council chambers, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Forecast
Today: Showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 68. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 13 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Monday, with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 74. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 74. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 72.