County tops 1,800 cases
Wood County has had 1,802 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. This is an increase of 52 since Wednesday.
There have been 81 deaths, which is unchanged since Wednesday
There are 160 active cases, an increase of 27 since Wednesday.
There have been 151 hospitalizations since March, which is unchanged since Wednesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 35. There are 835 males and 967 females.
There have been 342 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 179 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 136.83 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 139,632 confirmed cases and 4,414 confirmed deaths.
BG utilities meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting scheduled for Monday as been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting is Oct. 12.
Stony Ridge plans trick or treat
STONY RIDGE — Trick or treat will be held in the village on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
‘Wing night’ in Bradner
BRADNER — American Legion Post 338 will hold a “wing night” Saturday from 5-8 p.m.
Call in orders for pick-up at 419-288-3634. An order comes with eight jumbo wings, tater tots and slaw, all for $9. The legion, 209 W. Crocker St., will be open the the public.
Masks are required to enter the post.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Extended: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers after 8.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely Tuesday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 57.
Correction
Band performs at 7 p.m.
The Bowling Green Bobcat Band is planning its second outdoor concert on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bobcat Football Stadium. Organizers would like to seat audience members between 6:30 and 6:55 p.m.
There wasn’t a time listed in Thursday’s article.