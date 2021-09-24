County has 2 more deaths, 254 new COVID cases
There have been 15,767 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 254 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 69 average cases per day. The cases per 100,000 are 427.31.
There have been 240 deaths, which is two more.
There have been 734 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of five.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 174 in Bowling Green and 147 in Perrysburg.
There are 46 in Northwood and 38 in North Baltimore.
There are 26 each in Wayne, Walbridge and Millbury. There are 24 each in Pemberville and rural Bowling Green.
There are 16 each in Rossford and Risingsun. There are 14 each in Weston and Bradner. There are 11 each in Grand Rapids and Luckey. There are 10 each in Bloomdale and Rudolph.
There have been 82 impacts to schools. That includes 74 students and eight staff.
Lake has nine students.
North Baltimore has one student.
Perrysburg has 18 students.
Rossford has 11 students and three staff.
Penta Career Center has 18 students.
Elmwood has two students and one staff.
Northwood has five students.
St. Rose in Perrysburg has three students.
Westside Montessori, Perrysburg has one student.
Bowling Green has one student and one staff.
Eastwood has seven students.
Otsego has seven students and three staff.
The health department is also reporting county school-related exposures, from Sept. 10-16. The cumulative number is in parenthesis.
For K-12 school exposed close contacts, there have been 97 (206) with masks worn, not required to quarantine; 89 (294) vaccinated, not required to quarantine.
There are 257 (935) in quarantine. Total close contacts is 443 (1,435).
The health department is also tracking children 12 and older close contacts, exposed outside school. The cumulative number is in parenthesis.
Vaccinated, not required to quarantine is 13 (49); individuals in quarantine is 10 (98); and total close contacts is 23 (147).
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 73,797 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.41% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,262,492 vaccines started, affecting 53.58% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,373,275 confirmed cases and 21,596 confirmed deaths.
BG park board meets at Carter Park
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. will be held at Carter Park in the new Bellard/Perkins Shelter. For more information call 419-354-6223.
Historic Preservation Committee plans meeting
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 3rd Floor Conference Room, 304 N. Church St.
For more information about the meeting or participation, call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Gas line work leads to Schreier Road closures
ROSSFORD – Columbia Gas is getting set to resume its Marilyn Drive pipeline replacement project, which will include some impact to traffic on Schreier Road.
Crews plan to install approximately 2,000 feet of new mainline on Schreier between Glenwood Road and Indian Ridge Trail. Due to a number of factors, including the location of other buried utilities and the size of the public right-of-way, crews will need to lay this new mainline in the street.
Sections of Schreier will be closed during work hours beginning next week, but there will be traffic control to get local traffic, school traffic and emergency services through safely. The street will be fully open to motorists outside work hours. The expected duration for the work on Schreier is 30-45 days, but timing can fluctuate.
Crews will return to Marilyn Drive for service line replacements, but no tangible impact to traffic is expected on that street.
For any questions or concerns, reach out to Benjamin Cutler, public affairs specialist with Columbia Gas. 216-215-4103 or Bcutler@nisource.com.
Birth
Emily and Jacob Willman, a son, Sept. 6, Promedica Bay Park Hospital, Oregon.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 70. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 73. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 72.