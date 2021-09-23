Rally by the Rails postponed
WALBRIDGE — Due to flooding, this weekend’s Rally by the Rails festival has been postponed.
Wood County Prevention Coalition meets
The Wood County Prevention Coalition is meeting Friday at 9 a.m. at the Wood County Educational Service Center, 1867 N. Research Drive. All are invited to join us.
The Wood County Prevention Coalition unites compassionate community members working together to coordinate high quality programs for the preservation of youth substance abuse. The coalition was established in 2004.
For more information, contact Tina Bradley at tbradley@wcesc.org.
Fall fun at Renewed Outdoors
PERRYSBURG — The Renewed Outdoors open house, 11330 Avenue Road, is Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Plant A Pot or paint a Gourd. There will be a bounce house, face painting, blower truck, semi, loader and other equipment will be there for kids and adults to see. Anyone can also try their shot at blowing mulch with the blower truck.
All activities above are free. Popping George’s Kettle Corn and apple cider slushies will be available for purchase.
Birth
Brittany and Alex Daugherty, a son, Sept. 21, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A flood watch remains in effect through this morning. Widespread rain will continue to expand eastward across the area with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall rates possible. Up to 3 inches has fallen across portions of Northwest Ohio, especially in Lucas County. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely, with localized higher amounts possible. Areas of flooding is possible resulting in streams and banks flowing out of their banks and urban areas accumulating water in poor drainage areas. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. A chance of showers after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers before 3 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 74. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 75.