Wood County records 9 more coronavirus cases
Wood County has had 1,736 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. This is an increase of nine since Monday.
There have been 80 deaths, which is unchanged since Monday.
There are 131 active cases, an decrease of 15 since Monday.
There have been 150 hospitalizations since March, an increase of one since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 38. There are 801 males and 935 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
There have been 335 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 137,888 confirmed cases and 4,338 confirmed deaths.
Ohio Public Works sub-committee meets
Wood County Engineer John Musteric has announced a meeting of the District Ohio Public Works Commission sub-committee. This meeting will be held Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room, located on the 5th floor of the County Office Building.
The purpose of this meeting is to evaluate and rate the Round 35 applications for projects eligible for state capital improvement projects and local transport improvement funding in July 2021.
BG commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Birth
Samantha Hunter and Nicholas Davis, a daughter, Sept. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light southwest wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55. Light southwest wind.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 81. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.