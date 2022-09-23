St. Louis School hosts dinner
CUSTAR — St. Louis School, 22776 Defiance Pike, will be hosting a baked steak/chicken dinner on Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The options are to eat in or carry out meals.
A free-will offering will be accepted and proceeds will benefit the school’s tuition assistance fund.
BGSU history dept. welcomes Allison for distinguished lecture
Bill Allison, of Georgia Southern University, will present the 2022 Gary R. Hess Lecture in Policy History on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Room 201 (Sky Bank Room) of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union at BGSU. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Allison’s lecture, “Contested Memories: The Vietnam War 50 Years On,” considers how contested narratives persist as the nation approaches the fiftieth anniversary of the end of the American War in Vietnam. His lecture will examine how the war remains unsettled, if not divisive. From Ken Burns and Lynn Novik’s “The Vietnam War,” to veterans and remembrance to allegations involving comfort women in Vietnam, the Vietnam War’s memory and legacy is international as it is personal, yet its study is more interdisciplinary and rich than ever.
The Gary R. Hess Lecture in Policy History at BGSU is an annual lectureship held at the initiative of Hess’s former students to recognize his contributions to the profession and the university during his 45 years of service from 1964 to 2009.
This event is sponsored by the BGSU Department of History, the College of Arts and Sciences, the Department of Political Science and the Asian Studies Program.
Kim’s Kakes celebrates one-year anniversary
ROSSFORD — Kim’s Kakes, 480 Dixie Hwy., is celebrating one year in operation with a celebratory cookout on Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, potato chips and drinks (while supplies last), music, raffles, ace painting, bouncy house and horseback riding.
At Kims Kakes, the cakes and pie are always fresh and homemade. They offer caramel, coconut, lemon, pound, German chocolate, red velvet and original Signature Kakes; along with pecan, apple, buttermilk pies, cheese Kakes.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind around 7 mph. A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: A chance of showers Sunday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers likely before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 63. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 42. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 61. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 43. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 63.