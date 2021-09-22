BGSU vaccine mandate protest rescheduled
Due to forecasted thunderstorms, the protest against the Bowling Green State University coronavirus vaccine mandate, being held by members of the organizations Young Americans for Freedom at BGSU and the BGSU chapter of Turning Point USA, has been moved to Thursday, from noon-2 p.m.
The location is still the oval outside the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
Window smashed at downtown business
A window at Kabob-It, 132 E. Wooster St., was damaged over the weekend.
A sheet of plywood is covering the hole.
Bowling Green police took the report of the damage Saturday at 2:19 a.m.
In July, the parklet in front of the restaurant was destroyed by the driver of an SUV that left the scene.
BG Parklet Project to accept grant
The Parklet Project and the Downtown BG Foundation are inviting the community to attend a gathering on Thursday at 10 a.m. The event is being held to thank supporters and volunteers and accept a grant that will fund future efforts in and around downtown Bowling Green.
The event is being held on the Main Street parklets in front of Grounds for Thought and Juniper Brewing Company. Coffee and treats will be provided.
The city’s first parklets were installed by Kabob-It, Juniper Brewing Company and Grounds for Thought in downtown Bowling Green in June. They were built by Ellen Fure Smith, artist and owner of Little Bare Furniture, with donations from the Parklet Project, a fundraising effort launched this past spring by Smith, Chris Mowen, Tony Vetter, Jeff Dennis and Rachel Phipps. More than 70 individuals and businesses have contributed to the Parklet Project.
Donations may be made at downtownbgohio.org/parklet-project.
BGSU to unveil Robert L. Perry Veranda
Bowling Green State University will honor the legacy of diversity and belonging trailblazer Robert L. Perry ’59, ’65, inaugural director of the University’s ethnic studies program, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the unveiling of the Robert L. Perry Veranda at Shatzel Hall.
The ceremony will be livestreamed for the public at BGSU.edu and on YouTube and Facebook.
Media month continues at Kiwanis
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club winds up its four-week series of programs about the news media at its Thursday noon luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
Jan Larson-McLaughlin is the guest speaker. She has been a long-time journalist in Wood County. She is a former editor for the Sentinel-Tribune, where she worked 31 years, and is a reporter for the BG Independent News.
Births
Meredith and Daniel Daugherty, a daughter, Sept. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Marilyn Wickard and Bronson Moser, a son, Sept. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Rebecca and Daniel Trumbull, a son, Sept. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Hope and John Patterson, a son, Sept. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Kala Strawser and Andy Smart, a daughter, Sept. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A flood watch remains in effect through Thursday morning. A rapidly deepening low pressure system and abundant moisture will converge over Ohio through today. The storm system will produce moderate to heavy rainfall over the area and the potential for flooding. There is still some uncertainty on how much rain will fall and where the axis of heaviest rainfall will occur. Rainfall amounts could possibly be between 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the heaviest rain. There is a possibility for widespread flooding resulting from small streams and creeks flowing out of their banks and flooding from main stem rivers.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 49. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 70. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 50. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 72.