1 more death in Wood County; 79 more cases
Wood County has had 1,727 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. This is an increase of 79 since Friday.
There have been 80 deaths, which is an increase of one since Friday.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s.
There have been 35 men and 45 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 15 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 146 active cases, an increase of 33 since Friday.
There have been 149 hospitalizations since March, an increase of four since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 38. There are 797 males and 930 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
There have been 335 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 137,309 confirmed cases and 4,325 confirmed deaths.
Shop at church on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop located at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., will be open Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. The shop offers gently used clothing without charge to those in need.
Consumers must practice social distancing and wear masks. Entry to the shop will be monitored for occupancy. Sign-in will be required.
Fire department holds chicken barbecue
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Township Fire Department, 17706 Wapakoneta Road, will have a chicken barbecue on Saturday from 11 a.m. until sold out.
It is carryout only, $10 per dinner. The dinner includes a half chicken, potato salad, baked beans, roll and butter.
NIOT hosts talk on free, hate speech
The next session in the NIOT BG Community Conversation Series will tackle the topic of Free Speech vs. Hate Speech. This virtual session will be held on Monday from 6:30-8 p.m.
The conversation will include Christina Lunceford, former BGSU faculty member; Patrice O’Neill, filmmaker and leader of Not In Our Town; Matthew Reger, Wood County Common Pleas judge; Patrick Pauken, Bowling Green State University director with expertise in school law, education law and moral and ethical leadership; and Rebecca Skinner Green, BGSU director who organized the recent demonstration in response to racist comments posted on social media by a university employee.
Panelists will provide definitions, discuss the importance and limitations of First Amendment rights, and respond to questions. Attendees can type questions in the chat box during the conversation.
The event can be viewed via WebEX at www.bgsu.edu/communityconversation.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 56.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 76 and a low around 55. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 78 and a low around 58. On Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 81.