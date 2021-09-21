County has 2 more deaths, 247 more cases
There have been 15,513 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 247 since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is an average of 57.6 cases per day.
There have been 238 deaths, which is 2 additional since Thursday.
There have been 729 hospitalizations since March 2020. This is an increase of five since Thursday.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 73,646 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.3% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 6,239,594 vaccines started, affecting 53.38% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,352,104 confirmed cases and 21,471 confirmed deaths.
Latta tests positive for coronavirus
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Recently, I was notified that someone I was around who was vaccinated tested positive for the coronavirus. Even though I am fully vaccinated, to be cautious, I got tested because of the exposure. Today, I got the test results, and I did test positive for COVID-19,” Latta posted on his Twitter account on Monday.
“I am following CDC guidance and will be quarantining. During this time, I will still be working to represent #OH5 from my home. I am vaccinated, and because of that, thankfully I have no symptoms.”
Even when vaccinated, it is important to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and to follow CDC guidance, Latta said.
BGSU vaccine mandate protest rescheduled
Due to forecasted thunderstorms, the protest against the Bowling Green State University coronavirus vaccine mandate, being held by members of the organizations Young Americans for Freedom at BGSU and the BGSU chapter of Turning Point USA, has been moved to Thursday, from noon-2 p.m.
The location is still the oval outside the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
Window smashed at downtown business
A window at Kabob-It, 132 E. Wooster St., was damaged over the weekend.
A sheet of plywood is covering the hole.
Bowling Green police took the report of the damage Saturday at 2:19 a.m.
In July, the parklet in front of the restaurant was destroyed by the driver of an SUV that left the scene.
Virtual career fair is this week
If you are thinking about switching companies or careers, this virtual career fair is an opportunity to video chat or text with over 22 companies and talk directly with the decision-maker on Wednesday and Thursday.
The job opportunities include electrical technician, plant controller, caregiver, LPN, food service, grain plant operator, packaging handler, sanitation, truck drivers, egg packer, accounts payable, buyer, IT support manager, software developer, bus driver, bilingual trainer, operations manger, social service worker, dietary nutrition, housekeeping, patient care assistants, pharmacy, radiology, line crew, construction project manager II, HVAC technician, plumber/pipefitter, CNC machine operator, forklift driver, billing clerk, cook-dietary, medical lab scientist, ABA technician and RN.
This is an opportunity to directly communicate with the hiring team to see if you, the potential job, the location and company are the right fit.
Register to participate and then get online at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Register at https://jobmatchohio.careerfair.live/.
Media month continues at Kiwanis
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club winds up its four-week series of programs about the news media at its Thursday noon luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
Jan Larson-McLaughlin is the guest speaker. She has been a long-time journalist in Wood County. She is a former editor for the Sentinel-Tribune, where she worked 31 years, and is a reporter for the BG Independent News.
Births
Marilyn Wickard and Bronson Moser, a son, Sept. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Rebecca and Daniel Trumbull, a son, Sept. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Hope and John Patterson, a son, Sept. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Kala Strawser and Andy Smart, a daughter, Sept. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 56. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 70. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 69.