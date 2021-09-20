ODOT update on construction projects
Road work continues in Wood County. Here’s an update from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Southbound Interstate 75 on-ramp from the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs today and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The detour is northbound I-75 to Buck Road to southbound I-75.
The southbound I-75 collector road to Ohio 795, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs on Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Traffic from the Ohio Turnpike will have access to Route 795 off-ramp and to southbound I-75. I-75 southbound traffic will have access to the Ohio Turnpike.
I-75, between U.S. 6 and Poe Road may experience lane restrictions for overhead bridge work on Poe and Gypsy Lane roads.
Poe between Mercer and Dunbridge roads is closed for bridge replacement through late September.
Ohio 199, between Alexander and Swan roads, Scotch Ridge/Pemberville, is closed for a culvert replacement. Estimated completion is Sept. 30. The detour is Route 6 to Bowling Green Road to Ohio 105.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
No injuries in Defiance plane crash
DEFIANCE — A pilot of a plane that crashed Friday in the city was not injured, according to the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The patrol is investigating a plane crash that occurred at the Defiance County Memorial Airport in Noble Township. The crash happened around 3 p.m. and involved in a 2006 Cirrus SR 20 plane.
The plane was traveling northwest and attempting to land at the airport. The plane traveled off the left side of the runway and caused damage to the landing gear and propeller.
The pilot of the plane, Sikwon Gye, age 23, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was not injured.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the maintenance department of the Defiance County Memorial Airport.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers between 10am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Extended: Showers on Wednesday. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 71. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.