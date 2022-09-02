Vehicles vandalized in BG
The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism.
A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
It appears that BB pellets are the likely cause, he said.
Planning meeting set in Walbridge
WALBRIDGE — There will be a public meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss planning.
The meeting is at the municipal building 705 N. Main St.
Two agenda items:
1) Replotting of Meadowgate Estates.
2) Update of acceptable land uses in the village.
The meeting is open to the public.
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion’s baked steak dinner will be served Sunday at the post, 209 W. Crocker St. Call in orders to 419-288-3634 for early pick-up, or stop by and eat at the post.
The menu includes green beans, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, roll, dessert and a drink. Cost is $10. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or they run out.
Library on Exchange Club agenda
The Exchange Club of Bowling Green will welcome Kristin Wetzel as their speaker on Tuesday at noon at the BG Country Club.
Wetzel has worked for the library for more than 26 years. Among her other responsibilities, she coordinates two book clubs, Coffee Talk and Page to Table.
She will be highlighting the library’s LinkedIn Learning Service. LinkedIn Learning is an online training service that provides access to thousands of online courses on everything from computer programming to podcasting to web design.
The public is welcome to attend the Exchange Club meetings. Lunch is $13, cash only. Any questions can be directed to Jenny Swope, 419-806-4202.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Labor Day, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 83.