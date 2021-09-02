Carter Park playground closed Friday morning
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will temporarily close the Carter Park playground Friday, from approximately 7 a.m.-noon.
The city will be doing rock boring/testing of the site in order to have data for future planning and projects. If weather prohibits this time and date it is expected that this will then occur sometime early next week.
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St.
Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 for pick-up or stop by the post to eat. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, a roll, dessert and drink for $9.
Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone or 1 p.m.
Human Relations Commission Collecting and Reporting Committee meets
The Human Relations Commission Collecting and Reporting Committee will meet on Friday at the conclusion of the regularly scheduled Human Relations Commission at 8 a.m. at Wooster Green.
BG flushes hydrants in September
The Bowling Green Water Distribution Division will begin the process of flushing and testing fire hydrants on Sept. 7. Crews will begin by flushing the transmission mains and then will move into the 4th Ward. Once complete in the 4th Ward, they will move on to Ward 3, followed by Ward 1, and then Ward 2. This work will be on-going for several weeks occurring daily, Monday - Friday, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
During the program, water consumers may experience rusty or discolored water. This condition is temporary with water quality returning to normal as flushing is completed. Customers are encouraged to check their cold water supply prior to using the water. If discoloration is discovered, customers should flush their cold water line only for a short period of time until the discoloration clears.
Although the discolored water is not harmful to drink, it may stain light-colored clothes laundered in it. For this reason, consumers are advised to monitor the cold water for discoloration. Residents experiencing problems may pick up laundry rust remover from the municipal water distribution office at 324 N. Maple St. from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays.
Hydrants in the city are flushed each year to ensure proper operation during fire emergencies and to clean any build up in the water lines that may occur. Hydrants that require maintenance are repaired by the water distribution crews.
During this process, city crews will be working in and near the road. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when approaching crews performing this work.
For additional information on the fire hydrant flushing and testing program, visit the city’s website or call the Water/Sewer Division at 419-354-6277.
BG’s revolving loan fund provides business assistance
The City of Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund provides loans to eligible businesses resulting in more jobs for low- and moderate-income persons.
In most instances, at least one job must be created and offered to a person at a lower income level (at time of hire) for every $35,000 loaned. However, Housing and Urban Development has authorized the city to issue a few micro loans, annually, within the Special Improvement District that are based on lower-income residency saturation within that area.
Most RLF loans are made for a fixed term of three to five years with an interest rate that is two-thirds of the prime lending rate (as listed in the Wall Street Journal) on the closing date. Businesses may utilize the funding for inventory and equipment purchase as well as working capital, but not for construction or property purchases.
The city’s Business Revolving Loan Fund was established in 1987 as a means of offering “gap finance assistance” for those businesses desiring to create employment for persons at lower income levels within Bowling Green’s corporation limits. Thirty-four years later, it is still making an impact — recently surpassing the $5.5 million-dollar mark in terms of total loans made since the fund’s inception. For more information or to receive a loan application, contact the Community Development Division at 419-354-6221 or communitydevelopment@bgohio.org.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 78. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny on Labor Day, with a high near 79. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 76.