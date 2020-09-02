County records 1 more death, active cases drop
Wood County has had 1,356 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Tuesday health department update. There were 1,345 on Monday.
There have been 68 deaths, which is one more than Monday.
The latest death is a man in his 90s.
There have been 32 men and 36 women who have died. Of the women, 11 were in their 90s, 12 in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, one in her 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, three were in their 90s, 16 were in their 80s, seven in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 62 active cases. This is down from 87 on Monday.
There have been 127 hospitalizations since March, an increase of three since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 41. There are 620 males and 736 females.
There have been 305 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 17 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. Zip code information on active cases is released on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 118,048 confirmed cases and 3,879 confirmed deaths.
NIOT meets online Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday from 3-5 p.m.
The meeting link:
Meeting number:
120 442 0376
Password:
P6JhcBPds65
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 75. Clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. A chance of showers on Labor Day. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.