New Sentinel website
The Sentinel-Tribune will have a new website and a new e-edition platform beginning Tuesday.
It is at the same web address, sent-trib.com.
For the short term, as we transition through this process, there will be no log-in required on the new site.
Look for the new log-in process with detailed instructions as we move forward.
If you have any questions, email [email protected] or call the office at 419-352-4611.
We appreciate your patience and hope that you enjoy our new look.
Solicitor at the door? Ask for ID
Bowling Green officials received a report of someone attempting to gain entrance into a residence by claiming they were there to read the utility meters inside, the city said in a Friday press release.
In most cases, meter reading and utility access will take place outside of the residence. Residents are reminded that city staff, and contractors, will be wearing uniforms, driving marked vehicles, and carrying proper identification. Residents may also call the relevant city department to verify identity.
Solicitors/canvassers are required to obtain an approved license/permit from the city prior to going door to door.
Safety concerns should be reported to the Bowling Green Police Division by calling 419-352-1131.
BG Historic Preservation Committee meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, third floor conference room, 304 N. Church St. For more information, call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Quilters meet in Findlay
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave.
After the business meeting, Melissa Lamb will teach a new way to make half square triangles as well as offer a few quilting tips. After all questions pertaining to this program are answered, a few Ohio Star members will show and tell about their quilts.
Questions may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 636-209-0061.
ProMedica Fostoria, Good Shepherd partner for Explorers program
FOSTORIA – ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and Good Shepherd Home are excited to announced a partnership to form a Healthcare Explorers Post for local students to learn about careers in the medical field.
The program is called Exploring and is a co-ed program open to students from 14-20 years old. Post 2727 welcomes all students within the region that would like to experience this hands-on opportunity to see different careers available in healthcare.
Throughout the school year, these student Explorers will learn about different careers in nursing, radiology, therapies, lab, administration, and more. Students will also be able to interact with current staff and leaders within the healthcare field and rotate between the hospital and Good Shepherd home as part of the experience.
The newly formed Post 2727 will be having an informational kick-off meeting for area students and their parents on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level conference rooms at Fostoria Community Hospital.
For more information and to RSVP for the kick-off meeting, contact the Exploring Executive Kaleb Brown at 567-208-5392 or [email protected].
Forecast
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 77. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 70.