1 more death in Wood County; 9 this week
Wood County has had 1,648 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Friday health department update. This is an increase of 25 since Thursday.
There have been 79 deaths, which is an increase of one since Thursday.
The latest death was a woman in her 50s.
There have been 35 men and 44 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 14 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and three in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 113 active cases, an increase of six since Thursday.
There have been 145 hospitalizations since March; this is unchanged since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 38. There are 759 males and 889 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
There have been 335 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 134,992 confirmed cases and 4,312 confirmed deaths.
Merry Avenue closes for sewer work
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing West Merry Avenue, from Main Street to Grove Street, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day, reopening overnight. Local access will be maintained.
The closure is required in order to replace a sewer lateral. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: Clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Clear at night, with a low around 42. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 45. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 72. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 77.