McClure under boil advisory
McCLURE — Through Sunday at 9 a.m., unless otherwise notified, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District has issued a boil advisory for the village, and residents on CR N, from CR 7 to Ohio 65, and all district customers on Route 65 in Henry County.
This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break. The waterline break occurred at Route 65 and US 6. While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution. The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 district customers in eastern Henry County.
Those under the advisory should not consume water without boiling it first.
Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.
Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and don’t cool the water before consuming it.
Instead of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Applebutter Fest Peel set for Wednesday
Volunteers will work Wednesday at 5 p.m., peeling apples, to prepare for this year’s Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest.
The peel takes place at the old fire station, 24232 Front St., in downtown.
Volunteers will peel, core and quarter bushels of apples that will become tasty apple butter a few days later.More than 2,000 jars of apple butter will be produced for the 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest, coming on Oct. 10.
Learn more: http://www.applebutterfest.org/.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light northeast wind.
Sunday: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 69.