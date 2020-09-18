3 more deaths in Wood County; 8 this week
Wood County has had 1,623 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Thursday health department update. This is an increase of 31 since Wednesday.
There have been 78 deaths, which is an increase of three since Wednesday.
The latest deaths were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s.
There have been 35 men and 43 women who have died. Of the women, 13 were in their 90s, 14 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and seven in their 60s.
There are 107 active cases, an increase of 13 since Wednesday.
There have been 145 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 38. There are 749 males and 874 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Level 2 means there is increased exposure and spread. People should exercise a high degree of caution.
There have been 136 cases over the past two weeks; Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 103.96 cases per 100,000.
There have been 335 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 134,001 confirmed cases and 4,282 confirmed deaths.
The Cash Basis Annual Financial Report of the Northwest Regional Library System for the year ended June 30, 2020 has been completed and is available for public inspection in the office of the Fiscal Officer. A copy of the report can be provided upon request.
Post serves perch next week
There will be a lake perch dinner on Sept. 25 at VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St.
The cost is $10. The carryout is open to the public.
Library levy volunteers will distribute yard signs
Members of the Wood County District Public Library’s levy campaign will distribute yard signs to interested residents of the library’s service district Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon in the parking lot next to Carter House.
If people would prefer to have a sign delivered by volunteers, email ILoveWCDPL@gmail.com to get on the distribution list.
More CARES money coming to area
The Center for Regional Development at Bowling Green State University has received a $300,000 CARES Act grant to support economic and workforce development recovery strategies across a 27-county region in Northwest Ohio.
This the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding was provided to Economic Development Administration University Centers, including the Rural University Consortium, which is jointly operated by CRD and the Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs at Ohio University.
The grant will support additional capacity for the UC, boosting its ability to help communities reimagine more resilient economies.
“Our local communities are navigating never-before-seen challenges due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Russell W. Mills, senior director of CRD. “This funding is critical in allowing CRD to bring additional staff capacity and expertise on board to expand our reach and support Northwest Ohio.”
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 43.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 65. Clear at night, with a low around 43. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 69. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 73. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 50. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 78.