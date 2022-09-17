New Sentinel website
The Sentinel-Tribune will have a new website and a new e-edition platform beginning Tuesday.
It is at the same web address, sent-trib.com.
For the short term, as we transition through this process, there will be no log-in required on the new site.
Look for the new log-in process with detailed instructions as we move forward.
If you have any questions, email [email protected] or call the office at 419-352-4611.
We appreciate your patience and hope that you enjoy our new look.
196 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 36,046 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 196 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday update by the Wood County Health Department.
There are 226 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and the test positivity rate is 20. The community is at a medium level.
There have been three hospitalizations in the last seven days.
There have been 374 deaths in Wood County since March 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 1,150 hospitalizations since March 2020.
Statewide, there are 3,117,109 confirmed cases and 39,675 confirmed deaths.
Gofundme assists Cowan family
A fundraiser has been set up to assist the family of a Bowling Green man who died last week.
Kirk Cowan died Sept. 9.
The gofundme account assists with expenses for the family, which includes wife Kelly and two children. As of Friday morning, $3,000 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.
Cowan, 45, attended Bowling Green State University and played basketball for the Falcons. He was a youth basketball coach and member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-support-the-kirk-cowan-family?qid=b95552b5a4924f54772fff3a925e7aa8&fbclid=IwAR3hhywAHGHQSHlAWmvVLq3tFd1y0fc7eVuMqy4TB8XnqEsfapRFBGR5uXw.
WaterShed opens in Weston
WESTON — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announces the grand opening of the newest WaterShed location at 13145 Main St. on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
WaterSheds are purified water dispensing units owned by the district. Inside, there is a nine-step water treatment system to provides perfect tasting, purified drinking water.
The cost is 25 cents per gallon or $1 for five gallons. There are now 14 locations in Northwest Ohio.
To mark the occasion, the district is allowing WaterShed users to try out WaterShed water at this location free of charge on Monday. If you are new to using a WaterShed, bring your own 1- or 5-gallon container to fill up.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 80.