County has 311 new COVID cases
There have been 15,266 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 311 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 67 average cases per day; last Thursday’s average was 70 per day. The cases per 100,000 are 419.67.
There have been 236 deaths, which is unchanged.
There have been 724 hospitalizations since March 2020. That is an increase of 13.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 184 in Bowling Green and 163 in Perrysburg.
There are 64 in rural Bowling Green, 51 in North Baltimore and 45 in Northwood.
There are 37 in Walbridge, 27 in Rossford and 18 in Wayne.
There are 15 in Pemberville and 14 in Grand Rapids. There are 13 each in Risingsun and Millbury.
There have been 81 impacts to schools; there were 79 last week. That includes 74 students and seven staff.
Lake has 13 students.
North Baltimore has 10 students.
Perrysburg has nine students and one staff.
Rossford has 13 students and one staff.
Penta Career Center has eight students.
Elmwood has six students.
Northwood has three students.
St. Aloysius has two students.
St. Rose in Perrysburg has two students. Westside Montessori, Perrysburg has two students.
Bowling Green Christian Academy has one student and two staff.
Bowling Green has one student and one staff.
Eastwood has one student and one staff.
Otsego has three students.
A new tile on the health department website has county school-related exposures, from Sept. 3-9. The cumulative number is in parenthesis.
For K-12 school exposed close contacts, there have been 79 (109) with masks worn, not required to quarantine; 83 (186) vaccinated, not required to quarantine.
There are 395 (656) in quarantine. Total close contacts is 557 (951).
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 73,445 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 56.14% of the population.
The health department is also tracking children 12 and older close contacts, exposed outside school. The cumulative number is in parenthesis.
Vaccinated, not required to quarantine is 11 (43); individuals in quarantine is 29 (132); and total close contacts is 40 (175).
Statewide, there have been 6,209,837 vaccines started, affecting 53.13% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,093,295 confirmed cases and 21,265 confirmed deaths.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road.
Social distancing and face coverings will be enforced.
PERI meets Monday
Public Employee Retirees will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St.
Scott Judd, with the Association of Member Benefits Advisors, will address health insurance and open enrollment. Members are invited to bring a guest.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Extended:
Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 85. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 74.