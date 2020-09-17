Health dept. starts school reporting
There have been four impacts to local schools for the week of Sept. 7, according to the Wood County Health Department.
In a new tile in the Wednesday reporting update, there are reports from Bowling Green (1 student, 0 staff), Eastwood (0 students, 1 staff), Otsego (0 students, 1 staff), and Perrysburg (1 student, 0 staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 335 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. Last week there were 321.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, seven staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 19 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 50 residents, nine staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, six residents, 18 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 31 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, five staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 37 residents, 17 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, zero residents and one staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, three residents, eight staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 28 residents, 15 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, one resident, one staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
There are 12 zip codes in Wood County with active cases. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 46-50 active cases in Bowling Green and 16-20 in Perrysburg.
There are are 1-5 active cases in Deshler, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Millbury, North Baltimore, Northwood, Portage, Rossford and Walbridge.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Wood County has had 1,592 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable. There were 1,567 on Tuesday.
There have been 75 deaths, which is an increase of one since Tuesday.
The latest death was a woman in her 70s.
There have been 34 men and 40 women who have died. Of the women, 12 were in their 90s, 13 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, two in their 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There have been 144 hospitalizations since March, which is up one from Tuesday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 39. There are 730 males and 862 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 1333,046 confirmed cases and 4,256 confirmed deaths.
Pearl Street closed next week
As part of the South Maple Street improvement project, Pearl Street will be closed from Buttonwood Avenue to Gorrell Avenue on Monday and Tuesday, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, reopening overnight.
Local access will be maintained for South Maple residents from West Wooster; local access for Pearl Street properties will also be maintained.
The closure is required in order to disconnect the old water main and to replace the old water valve located within the intersection of South Maple and Pearl.
Fish fry is Friday in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 will have its monthly fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or sold out. The cost is $10 per meal and this is carryout only. Desserts will also be available.
Birth
Jessica and Adam Settlemire, a daughter, Sept. 15, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 45.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 63. Clear at night, with a low around 43. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 66. Clear at night, with a low around 44. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 72. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 47. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 75.