Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash
LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township.
The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
A Jeep Cherokee operated by Alex Pease, 28, was traveling west on Five Point Road when he traveled left of the center line and off the south side of the roadway, where his vehicle struck a culvert. Pease suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
Pease, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by EMS to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
The crash remains under investigation.
The patrol was assisted on scene by the Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Township Fire & EMS and Pat and Son Towing.
Brim Road closure starts Monday
Brim Road, between Ashbury Boulevard and South Christopher Drive, will be closed beginning Monday for culvert work. This closure is estimated to last one week.
This schedule is dependent upon weather and progress of work.
BG Council talks bike treatments
The Bowling Green Council Committee of the Whole will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The purpose of the meeting is for council to receive an update regarding recommendations for bicycle treatments.
Wood conservation board meets Saturday
The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Wood County Museum,13660 County Home Road. Meetings are open to the public.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph.
Extended: Sunny Sunday, with a high near 86. Showers likely at night, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Monday, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64. Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 81.