Safety day for the community
A Community Safety Day is planned for Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Middleton Township building, 21745 N. Dixie Hwy.
Stop in to meet emergency service personnel and see demonstrations. Those include a Promedica air ambulance landing at noon, First Energy high voltage and township fire and EMS extrication demonstrations.
There will also be a Snoopy house, bingo, snow plow painting, bounce house and sidewalk chalk art for children.
Participating agencies include Haskins police, Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Or’s Sunoco Towing, Suburban National Gas, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Emergency Management Agency, Wood County Park District, We are Traffic, Wood County Health District, Wood County Hospital, Toledo Children’s Hospital, Lake Township, Columbia Gas, American Red Cross and Safe Communities of Wood County.
See machinery at open house
The Power of Yesteryear Club and the Historical Construction Machinery Association will host a combined farm and construction machinery show Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the HCEA Museum, 16623 Liberty Hi Road. The HCEA museum will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for self-guided tours along with outdoor machinery in operation.
There will be a consignment auction of farm machinery on Sunday. Also, on Sunday the winning ticket will be drawn for a John Deere LA with mounted cultivator. Tickets may be purchased until drawing time.
Births
Amelia Myers and Trevor Solether, a son, Sept. 14, Wood County Hospital.
Kayla and Matthew McElfresh, a son, Sept. 13, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. A slight chance of showers at night, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 63. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 85.