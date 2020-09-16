2 deaths due to coronavirus reported
Wood County has had 1,567 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 1,555 on Monday.
There have been 74 deaths, which is an increase of two since Monday.
The latest deaths were two women, in their 70s and 80s.
There have been 34 men and 40 women who have died. Of the women, 12 were in their 90s, 13 in their 80s, 11 in their 70s, two in their 60s and two in their 50s. Of the men, two were in their 90s, 18 were in their 80s, eight in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 79 active cases. This is down from 84 on Monday.
There have been 144 hospitalizations since March, which is unchanged since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 39. There are 720 males and 847 females.
There have been 321 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 132,118 confirmed cases and 4,207 confirmed deaths.
Birth
Jyotshana Gautam and Sudhan Pachhain, a son, Sept. 14, Wood County Hospital.
